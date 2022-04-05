Criminal arrested with AK-47, 1300 cartridges in Shamli
The Shamli police have arrested one Anil (goes by one name only), on Tuesday, at Thanabhawan area of district Shamli and recovered an AK-47 rifle along with 1300 rounds of cartridges which the accused bought for ₹11 lakh. According to the police, the arrested criminal is a member of Anil Banji’s gang.
Besides, an AK-47 rifle, police recovered 700 cartridges of 7.62 mm used in AK-47, 600 cartridges of 4.55mm, four magazines, an SUV and a mobile phone from the possession of the arrested criminal.
Shamli SP Sukirti Madhav said that the arrested criminal is being interrogated to know how a weapon like AK-47 was smuggled and from where.
“We would take a few criminals, who are already in jail, on remand to collect information about the network of those involved in supplying and procuring such deadly weapons.”
Madhav said that Thanabhawan Police of the district arrested Anil while he was trying to take the weapon to some safe hideout outside UP. “The team intercepted the vehicle after receiving a definite intelligence input and arrested Anil with weapon and cartridges on Tuesday,” said Madhav.
During interrogation, Anil revealed that he is a resident of the Bhaurakakan area in Muzaffarnagar and Anil Banji of Susauli is his childhood friend. Banji returned to his village after retirement from the Air force in 2009, and both friends started their criminal activities.
Both the friends are also prime suspects in the killing of a close associate of a hard-core criminal Dharmendra Kirthal. Anil Banji then approached another dreaded criminal, Sanjeev Jeeva, and procured an AK-47 for his protection. Banji wanted to use the AK-47 to eliminate the dean of Agriculture University of Meerut, Rajbeer Singh. But he changed his strategy last minute and used other weapons, but the dean survived the attack even after being hit by multiple bullets. The incident happened in the middle of March last month.
Anil Banji and his associate were arrested for attacking the dean and are presently in jail. In Banji’s absence, Anil was given the responsibility to hide the AK-47 and cartridges in a safe hideout outside UP.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
