Criminal carrying ₹1.9 lakh bounty killed in encounter by UP STF in Ayodhya: Police

A criminal carrying ₹1.9 lakh bounty was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Ayodhya late on Sunday night, police said. Officials said all 40 criminal cases registered against him were spread across these districts. (Representative photo)

The deceased was identified as Bhanu Pratap Singh alias Bablu, a native of Gorakhpur, who was wanted in multiple serious criminal cases, including murder, robbery and extortion.

According to UP Police additional director general (ADG), Amitabh Yash, the encounter took place around 11pm near Ami Ghat after the STF received specific information that Bhanu and an accomplice were fleeing on a motorcycle.

When the STF team attempted to intercept them, the accused allegedly opened fire. The STF retaliated, during which Bhanu sustained gunshot injuries. His accomplice managed to escape.

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Police said STF Inspector JP Rai informed the Maharajganj police around 11:10pm about the encounter and sought assistance. Local police teams rushed to the spot and found that an exchange of fire had already taken place between the STF and the motorcycle-borne suspects.

As an ambulance failed to reach the location in time, STF personnel took Bhanu to the Community Health Centre at Pura Bazar. After initial treatment, doctors referred him to the Government Medical College in Darshannagar, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said Bhanu carried a reward of ₹1 lakh announced by Azamgarh police, ₹50,000 by Ambedkar Nagar police, ₹25,000 by Gorakhpur police and ₹15,000 by Basti police.

Officials said all 40 criminal cases registered against him were spread across these districts. Further efforts are underway to trace and arrest his absconding accomplice.