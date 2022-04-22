Crop loan redemption application pending since 2017, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court seeks report
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken serious note of a farmer’s crop loan redemption application remaining pending for four years and has sought a report from the principal secretary (agriculture) within 30 days.
A single judge bench of Justice Shree Prakash Singh on April 20 said: “It is startling fact that the Authorities have become so careless towards the last person of the society as a matter of poor farmer is kept on pending since last four years though there was a specific scheme for redemption of debts.”
The petitioner Ram Chandra Yadav of Sitapur district is a farmer. He had applied for a loan under the Kisan Credit Card scheme in 2017 for purchasing seeds, fertilizer and agriculture equipment. However, his application for redemption is still stuck with officials.
The court observed that such acts of officials must be stopped.
The court ordered the principal secretary (agriculture) to probe the issue and submit a report to the court through the senior registrar in the next 30 days.
Elgar Parishad case: P Varavara Rao a main conspirator, can’t be granted regular bail: HC
The Bombay high court (HC) has refused regular bail on medical grounds to an accused in Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, P Varavara Rao. A division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice GA Sanap had on April 13 dismissed Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds, but the detailed order became available on Friday.
Farmers to protest if tractors aged 10 years and above are banned: Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that farmers would take to the streets if the government disallowed use of tractors that were aged 10 years and above. Speaking to media persons in Muzaffarnagar, Tikait said that a farmer could do farming for 40 to 50 years with his tractor. He said “tractors will take on the bulldozers,” without explaining what he meant. “One community should not be targeted like this,” he said.
Inter-caste marriage: Produce woman ‘abducted’ by her father, orders Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court directed the senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, as well as the superintendent of police, Jaunpur, to produce a woman, who had an inter-caste marriage recently, and was on April 20 allegedly abducted from the chamber of her advocate from Prayagraj forcibly by her father. Justice Umesh Kumar passed the order on April 20 in a protection plea filed by a woman and her husband who is from the OBC community.
Rana Kapoor created web of over 100 firms to siphon off ₹670 crore: ED’s supplementary charge sheet
Mumbai: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor created a web of over 100 firms, including 58 companies and scores of subsidiaries, to siphon off about ₹670 crore, which was used to purchase immovable properties and other assets in the United States and the United Kingdom, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed in the second supplementary charge sheet filed in the money laundering case against him.
UP Board exam 2022: Evaluation of copies from April 23
In a first, the UP Board examinees of 2022 with a good handwriting will be awarded one additional mark on top of marks obtained by them in every subject. In this regard, necessary instructions have been issued by the UP Board to each deputy head examiner and examiners of the state who will be evaluating their answer-sheets from Saturday onwards.
