CSIR-IITR celebrated 81st Foundation Day

“As science enthusiasts, one should always be open to the concept of ‘learn to un-learn to re-learn’. Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) would continue to contribute in more meaningful ways for the society,” said Bhaskar Narayan, director, CSIR – IITR who took charge as new director on Tuesday.

Narayan was addressing the gathering on the 81st Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) being celebrated on Wednesday here in Lucknow.

“80 years in the life of an organisation as large as this is a momentous occasion to celebrate and rejoice,” said professor SK Barik, director CSIR–National Botanical Research Institute who was speaking as a Guest of Honour at the event.

Delivering the CSIR foundation day lecture, professor Soniya Nityanand, director, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow spoke about the role of CSIR in inspiring her scientific journey. She described the role of stem cell research in tackling present day medical challenges.

The institute was kept open for visitors to come and interact with the scientific community. About 100 students from local schools and colleges were invited to the institute on the occasion.