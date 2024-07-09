CSR funds fostering Yogi govt’s Mission Kayakalp

LUCKNOW: The state government’s efforts to modernise education are now taking tangible shape as private companies are coming forward to equip schools with world-class facilities by joining the Yogi government’s ambitious scheme, Mission Kayakalp, through their CSR funds, according to a state government spokesperson. Tata’s Air India SATS is rejuvenating two primary schools in Mahagrajganj district. (Sourced)

In this initiative, Tata’s Air India SATS is equipping two primary schools in Maharajganj district with world-class facilities, including modern classrooms, smart classes, and kitchens.

It is worth mentioning that the Yogi government launched Mission Kayakalp to modernise the state’s primary schools across various parameters and appealed to private companies to join this initiative.

AI SATS has provided ₹45 lakh to the district administration for the transformation of Composite School Sonari Khas and Primary School Chowk Cantonment. These schools have been developed as model schools with facilities such as computers, interactive panels, smart classes, furniture, and wood-furnished walls. The 19 parametres on which these schools have been improved include drinking water, blackboards, furniture, toilets, tap water, painting, science labs, libraries, and computer labs.

Many large government and non-government organisations are supporting the Mission Kayakalp through their CSR funds. According to the Basic Education department, 75 institutions in the state have contributed more than ₹18,000 crore under the CSR fund.

Some have contributed to improving school infrastructure, while others have focused on smart classes. Additionally, computer and science labs, furniture, playground swings, and RO systems have been installed through CSR. Some organisations have provided the infrastructure directly, while others have provided funds for the infrastructure.