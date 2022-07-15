CUET UG-2022: Papers easy, but candidates piqued by last-minute allotment of centres

LUCKNOW The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG)-2022 got underway on Friday with several students complaining that the exam centres were announced at the last moment. Many informed that they got their admit cards as late as Wednesday night and had to reschedule their travel arrangements, which left them with very little time for revision.

The first slot was scheduled from 9am to 12:15p.m and the second from 3:45pm to 6:45pm.

Akhtar travelled the entire night, more than 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow, to assist his cousin in taking the test, even though Prayagraj had been selected as their preferred exam centre. “On July 12, my cousin was informed that the exam centre is somewhere in Lucknow. We couldn’t get enough rest before the exam and my cousin couldn’t do any revision, which added to the exam stress,” said Akhtar whose cousin sister had taken the slot I examination for English, legal studies, general knowledge and economics.

One of the parents stated that he travelled from Barabanki to Lucknow to help his daughter appear in the slot I test on Friday. “However, she may have to miss her paper for the other subject scheduled on Saturday because the other centre is in Noida, which is difficult to reach in such less time. The reporting time for the exam is 7.30am,” he lamented.

“My daughter has all six tests scheduled in separate time slots on the same day. It would be quite exhausting for her, and she will be unable to give her best effort in these exams,” said the worried mother Deepashikha, waiting for her daughter at an exam centre in Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar.

“The admit card was released extremely late…just a few days ago, causing anxiety among candidates. The invigilators were also harsh on students. Even after many requests, we were not allowed to leave the centre until 12:30 pm, despite the fact that admittance began much earlier, at 7:20am. I was also told that my paper will be cancelled if I left the hall. I will certainly send a mail to the organising committee and complain about this,” said Shraddha Tripathi, who took the slot I law test to get admission to Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Candidates also complained that many of them, who applied for more than one paper, had exam centres at different locations, and this left them with very little time between the papers.

SLOT-I PAPER EASY, SAY STUDENTS

While some students complained about being allotted to far-off centres, others seemed cheerful because the papers were easy. “The question paper was simple, and the questions were based on the mock test designed for the CUET exams. Those who had prepared for it, must have found it quite easy,” stated Aishwarya Parashar, who appeared for the slot-2 test to get admission to a microbiology course.

The exams started and ended on time; most of the students completed the papers earlier than the scheduled time. “I’ve another paper in slot-2, from 3:45pm but I’m relaxed after finding the first slot easy,” said a student seeking admission to the Delhi University.