CUET UG-2022: Papers easy, but candidates piqued by last-minute allotment of centres
LUCKNOW The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG)-2022 got underway on Friday with several students complaining that the exam centres were announced at the last moment. Many informed that they got their admit cards as late as Wednesday night and had to reschedule their travel arrangements, which left them with very little time for revision.
The first slot was scheduled from 9am to 12:15p.m and the second from 3:45pm to 6:45pm.
Akhtar travelled the entire night, more than 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow, to assist his cousin in taking the test, even though Prayagraj had been selected as their preferred exam centre. “On July 12, my cousin was informed that the exam centre is somewhere in Lucknow. We couldn’t get enough rest before the exam and my cousin couldn’t do any revision, which added to the exam stress,” said Akhtar whose cousin sister had taken the slot I examination for English, legal studies, general knowledge and economics.
One of the parents stated that he travelled from Barabanki to Lucknow to help his daughter appear in the slot I test on Friday. “However, she may have to miss her paper for the other subject scheduled on Saturday because the other centre is in Noida, which is difficult to reach in such less time. The reporting time for the exam is 7.30am,” he lamented.
“My daughter has all six tests scheduled in separate time slots on the same day. It would be quite exhausting for her, and she will be unable to give her best effort in these exams,” said the worried mother Deepashikha, waiting for her daughter at an exam centre in Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar.
“The admit card was released extremely late…just a few days ago, causing anxiety among candidates. The invigilators were also harsh on students. Even after many requests, we were not allowed to leave the centre until 12:30 pm, despite the fact that admittance began much earlier, at 7:20am. I was also told that my paper will be cancelled if I left the hall. I will certainly send a mail to the organising committee and complain about this,” said Shraddha Tripathi, who took the slot I law test to get admission to Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
Candidates also complained that many of them, who applied for more than one paper, had exam centres at different locations, and this left them with very little time between the papers.
SLOT-I PAPER EASY, SAY STUDENTS
While some students complained about being allotted to far-off centres, others seemed cheerful because the papers were easy. “The question paper was simple, and the questions were based on the mock test designed for the CUET exams. Those who had prepared for it, must have found it quite easy,” stated Aishwarya Parashar, who appeared for the slot-2 test to get admission to a microbiology course.
The exams started and ended on time; most of the students completed the papers earlier than the scheduled time. “I’ve another paper in slot-2, from 3:45pm but I’m relaxed after finding the first slot easy,” said a student seeking admission to the Delhi University.
Kheri case: HC completes hearing, reserves judgement on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing in the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and reserved the judgment. Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on Friday completed hearing in bail application of Ashish Mishra. Two vehicles were set on fire by agitated farmers.
U.P. PCS-2021 interviews from July 21, to be completed in 16 days
The interview schedule for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. “Interviews will start from July 21 and will be completed in just 16 days (from July 21 to August 5). The final result is likely by August itself,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari. UPPSC had declared the result of PCS (Mains)-2021 on July 12.
SPPU ranked 12th in country in NIRF rankings for 2022
With union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has slipped from 11th to 12th position this year. The SPPU has a total 59.48 marks this year as compared to 58.34 last year. While College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), too, has slipped from 52nd rank in 2021 to 72nd rank this year.
Two journalists ‘shot at’ in east U.P.’s Sonbhadra district
Two journalists working for different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at and injured by two mobike-borne assailants in east Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night, police said. They added the duo were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Inspector im-charge, Raipur police station, PP Srivastava said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. Sonbhadra additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said the two victims were discharged from the hospital on Friday.
SP ally OP Rajbhar’s party to support NDA presidential pick Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party on Friday announced support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Rajbhar announced the decision at a press conference in Lucknow. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. Rajbhar said his party decided to support Murmu after appeals by Union home minister Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu herself and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
