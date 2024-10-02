Curb open sale of meat, continue drive against illicit liquor: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the district administration and police officers to check open sale of meat and operation of illegal slaughterhouses. There should be no meat and liquor shops near religious places. Liquor shops should open only during the stipulated period. The campaign against illicit liquor should continue on war footing, he said. There should be no meat and liquor shops near religious places, said the U.P. CM. (HT file)

Reviewing law and order through videoconferencing with DMs and police chiefs of all the districts in view of the upcoming festivals, Yogi directed police officers to improve intelligence coordination with the Railways in view of the incidents of gas cylinders and stones being placed on railway tracks.

“There is a possibility of a conspiracy to disrupt rail traffic and cause a rail accident. Incidents of stone pelting on trains have also been reported at some places. The officers should improve intelligence network and activate the system of village chowkidars,” he said.

The CM instructed the officers to remain on alert 24×7 in view of festivals. The district administration should assess all small and big incident that took place in the state during the festivals in past years. They should make arrangements to check occurrence of a single unpleasant incident anywhere during the festivals from Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath Puja, Yogi added.

The festivals should be celebrated with joy, enthusiasm, peace and harmony. The personnel from the level of the beat constable to the officers posted at police station, district, range, zone, division will have to make efforts, he said.

In the next two days, all Durga puja committees should communicate with the police stations, circle and district officers. Pandals should not be erected by digging roads. While making pandals, attention should be made to ease traffic movement. The height of the idol should not exceed limit, he said.

“The officers should talk to the committees to ensure that no such act is done on their premises that hurts the faith of others. There should not be play of vulgar or high decibel songs, music and dance. The committee will have to maintain a clean environment in the pandal and its surroundings as well,” the CM added.

“The route of idol immersion should made in advance. Make sure that there is no high tension line anywhere on the idol immersion route. Extra caution will have to be taken in sensitive areas. There should be necessary arrangements regarding fire safety in the pandals,” Yogi said.

“The officers should be on the road. During the festival days, unruly elements may try to spoil the atmosphere. The police will have to remain alert. The common man will have to be assured of their safety,” the CM said.

During Sharadiya Navratri, there is huge crowd of devotees at pandals. The police force should be deployed in the area. Arrangements for the convenience and safety of devotees should be made at Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur, Maa Shakumbhari Temple in Saharanpur, Vishalakshi Temple in Varanasi and Maa Pateshwari Dham in Balrampur, he said.

“Large number of people travel during festivals. The roadways should increase buses on rural routes. The officers should ensure that whether it is the police or the bus driver/conductor, they behave well with the people. Illegal, dilapidated buses should not be used. Electric bus service should be increased in urban areas,” he said.

On Diwali, free LPG cylinders should be distributed to all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. LPG cylinders should be made available to all beneficiaries before Diwali, Yogi added.

The CM said availability of doctors in all hospitals should be ensured 24x7. There should be no shortage of medicines in emergency. An intensive campaign should be launched against adulteration in food items. The ration and nutritious food provided by the government for the poor, lactating women and malnourished children must reach the eligible people. The ration mafia should not be permitted to flourish, he added.

“The fifth phase of Mission Shakti dedicated to women safety, respect and self-reliance is going to start very soon. The action plan of all the department for the campaign had been fixed, each department should ensure its action accordingly,” Yogi said.

Under Mission Shakti Abhiyan, emphasis should be laid on Gram Sachivalaya. Women should be informed about the schemes by the district beat officers, Asha, ANM, BC Sakhi, panchayat secretary etc, the CM said. There should be no delay in resolving revenue disputes, issues like name transfer, inheritance, family partition, measurement should be resolved within a time limit, Yogi said.