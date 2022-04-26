Cyber help desks to be set up at each UP police station

The home department is set to establish a cyber help desk in every police station to deal with cybercrime. Besides, the department is also going to set up a digital forensics lab in the state capital and also one in each zone. The change is a part of a major action plan, which the home department has chalked out to keep a check on cybercrime.

Officials with the home department said that as a part of the plan, 18 range level cyber stations will have their own administrative buildings and other resources will also be provided in order to tackle cases of cybercrime and to clear up long pending cases.

The action plan is said to be an outcome of the orders of chief minister Yogi Adityanath who has directed the home department to chalk out an effective plan to combat cybercrime. The action plan also includes setting up of a high-quality centre of excellence at cybercrime headquarters.