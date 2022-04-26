Cyber help desks to be set up at each UP police station
The home department is set to establish a cyber help desk in every police station to deal with cybercrime. Besides, the department is also going to set up a digital forensics lab in the state capital and also one in each zone. The change is a part of a major action plan, which the home department has chalked out to keep a check on cybercrime.
Officials with the home department said that as a part of the plan, 18 range level cyber stations will have their own administrative buildings and other resources will also be provided in order to tackle cases of cybercrime and to clear up long pending cases.
The action plan is said to be an outcome of the orders of chief minister Yogi Adityanath who has directed the home department to chalk out an effective plan to combat cybercrime. The action plan also includes setting up of a high-quality centre of excellence at cybercrime headquarters.
Now, PMC to take action against illegal hoardings
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation, which has stepped up action against illegal encroachments by roadside vendors, will now also act against illegal hoards in the city. With the administrator taking charge of the civic body, there is no political influence during the drives, making the PMC take stringent action. Along with the anti-encoachment drive, the PMC will also start a drive against illegal hoardings.
BJP wants former corporators to regularly visit PMC and take up civic issues
Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil has instructed party office-bearers and former corporators to daily visit the municipal corporation office even as their tenure is over and the civic body is currently being governed by an administrator. Patil has asked former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale to remain present at the corporation during office hours.
UP reports 203 fresh Covid-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 203 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of the active Covid-19 cases to 1,316, according to the Health Department data.
Pune district reports 25 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 15 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,352 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,491 and the toll stood at 3,627.
PIL seeks NIA probe into Malda blast; more crude bombs recovered in West Bengal
A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta high court on Tuesday seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into Sunday's blast in West Bengal's Malda district in which five children were injured. Meanwhile, one person was injured on Tuesday when he was trying to remove some garbage in the area. Later police recovered six crude bombs from the area. The matter is likely to be heard later this week.
