Dalit family attacked during wedding ceremony in Ballia

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 02, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The complainant alleged that over a dozen people barged into the marriage hall when his sister’s wedding was taking place and attacked them with sticks, hurling caste-based words against them, according to the police.

Two individuals were injured when around a dozen people allegedly attacked a Dalit family and used caste-based slurs during a wedding ceremony at a marriage hall in Rasra town of Ballia, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday.

The incident occurred on Friday. (Sourced)
The attackers objected to the wedding being held at the marriage hall, according to the complaint filed by Raghvendra Gautam, a resident of Mission Road in Rasra.

Rasra police station in-charge Vipin Singh said an investigation is underway.

His cousin Ajay Kumar, 26, and another person suffered injuries in the attack, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Dalit family attacked during wedding ceremony in Ballia
