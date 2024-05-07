Dampness on wall most commonly ignored cause of asthma: Doc

Little dampness on wall which is ignored for long can be a cause of respiratory illness and even trigger asthma symptoms, said doctors while sharing the causes of respiratory illness on Monday, on the eve of World Asthma Day. (Pic for representation)

“Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects over 30 crore people and responsible for over 4.5 lakh deaths per year worldwide, out of which most deaths are preventable,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD pulmonary critical care medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) while addressing a press conference.

“I can say on the basis of patients in the OPD that dampness on wall is the most common cause of asthma that people ignore. Not just in houses but even in apartments if there is dampness it needs to be taken care of. There are various other small things that remain ignored until symptoms aggravate,” said Dr AK Singh, head of pulmonary department at a hospital in the state capital.

“As pollution rises above the permissible limits those vulnerable, including elderly and children suffer from asthma symptoms,” and Dr BP Singh respiratory, critical care and sleep medicine specialist.

Characterized by narrowed airways, increased sensitivity to triggers (like dust mites, smoke, cold air) and changes in the air passages, asthma is a long-term/chronic disease, which can be controlled through timely diagnosis and medical intervention.

“Environmental control measures for asthma include a well-ventilated room, regularly cleaning and vacuuming, minimizing humidity, and keeping indoor spaces free from potential allergen sources,” said Dr Prakash.

Also a two-day conference focusing awareness about allergy and asthma and its management while providing a platform for healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients to come together and exchange knowledge and experiences, is being organised by our department, said Dr Prakash.