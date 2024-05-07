 Dampness on wall most commonly ignored cause of asthma: Doc - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dampness on wall most commonly ignored cause of asthma: Doc

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 07, 2024 06:10 AM IST

“Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects over 30 crore people and responsible for over 4.5 lakh deaths per year worldwide, out of which most deaths are preventable,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD pulmonary critical care medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) while addressing a press conference.

Little dampness on wall which is ignored for long can be a cause of respiratory illness and even trigger asthma symptoms, said doctors while sharing the causes of respiratory illness on Monday, on the eve of World Asthma Day.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

“Asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects over 30 crore people and responsible for over 4.5 lakh deaths per year worldwide, out of which most deaths are preventable,” said Dr Ved Prakash, HoD pulmonary critical care medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) while addressing a press conference.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I can say on the basis of patients in the OPD that dampness on wall is the most common cause of asthma that people ignore. Not just in houses but even in apartments if there is dampness it needs to be taken care of. There are various other small things that remain ignored until symptoms aggravate,” said Dr AK Singh, head of pulmonary department at a hospital in the state capital.

“As pollution rises above the permissible limits those vulnerable, including elderly and children suffer from asthma symptoms,” and Dr BP Singh respiratory, critical care and sleep medicine specialist.

Characterized by narrowed airways, increased sensitivity to triggers (like dust mites, smoke, cold air) and changes in the air passages, asthma is a long-term/chronic disease, which can be controlled through timely diagnosis and medical intervention.

“Environmental control measures for asthma include a well-ventilated room, regularly cleaning and vacuuming, minimizing humidity, and keeping indoor spaces free from potential allergen sources,” said Dr Prakash.

Also a two-day conference focusing awareness about allergy and asthma and its management while providing a platform for healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients to come together and exchange knowledge and experiences, is being organised by our department, said Dr Prakash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Dampness on wall most commonly ignored cause of asthma: Doc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On