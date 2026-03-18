Dark, desolate Sahara Shahar: Crafty burglars’ loot ops end with chance crash with cops

Stealth and cunning were undone by a rash moment of speed, exposing a gang that worked almost like a gang from a tinseltown creation, quietly looting villas inside a locked Sahara Shahar in Lucknow. The locked Sahara Shahar (HT File Photo)

According to FIR details, the six-member gang had turned the once high-security township into their personal playground, scaling boundary walls, snapping locks, and walking away with luxury loot night after night. Their operations had become so smooth that they even had fixed rendezvous points to sort and sell the spoils.

But the script flipped in the early hours of March 17. “Their speeding SUV rammed into a police vehicle near Sahara Shahar while trying to flee. That crash set off suspicion, leading to a chase and the arrest of three accused on the spot. Eventually, all six were nabbed,” said BC Tiwari, SHO, Gomti Nagar.

Police recovered an expensive mix of stolen goods: luxury watches, jewellery, LED TVs, DSLR cameras, mobile phones, and even casino coins. Adding a sharper edge to the operation, two illegal pistols and cartridges were also seized, suggesting the gang had planned for more than just quick getaways.

According to the FIR, the six arrested accused have been identified as Danish, Shahid, Vikram, Noor Mohammad, Aman Sahani, and Faizaj. All are residents of different districts, including Hardoi, Bahraich and Lucknow, and are aged between 19 and 30 years.

A method in the mischief

The gang worked like a well-oiled machine, surveying targets, striking under cover of darkness, and splitting profits after offloading the loot. Police say Sahara Shahar wasn’t chosen by chance. Once an ultra-luxury, tightly guarded township, it lost its sheen and its security edge.

With portions lying deserted and infrastructure slipping, the township has become an unlikely haven for opportunistic crime. The situation worsened in 2025 when the Lucknow Municipal Corporation sealed the premises over alleged lease violations, including residential quarters and entry gates, leaving large sections effectively vacant.

Add to that ongoing legal disputes and partial administrative possession, and the result is a high-value space with low human presence, a combination burglars can rarely resist. For this gang, Sahara Shahar may have seemed like easy pickings. But as their ill-fated crash proved, even the smoothest operations can derail.