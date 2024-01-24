Day 2 after Pran Pratishtha: Authorities smoothly manage large influx of devotees

In response to an unprecedented rush of devotees seeking a glimpse of Ram Lalla since early Wednesday morning, the second day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the top authorities of the state government remained on alert mode on the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya. Devotees arrive at the Ram Mandir on a cold winter morning, in Ayodhya, Wednesday. (PTI)

Principal secretary (Home), Sanjay Prasad and DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar personally remained present on the temple premises since early morning to supervise the crowd management and ensure the smooth flow of devotees.

The DG said the orderly movement of devotees had been ensured since the opening of ‘kapat’ (door) in the morning. People were allowed inside only after proper scanning, and no objectionable items were permitted within the temple.

“The proper crowd management plan will be introduced soon. Anticipating a significant influx, ADG, Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia, and IG, Ayodhya Range, Praveen Kumar, will continue to be present on the temple for another 10 days,” he said.

Requesting anonymity, another senior state official said that holding areas would be constructed to implement a controlled access scheme. He explained that, in the case of an unprecedented footfall, the crowd would be held back at the designated holding areas. They would then be allowed to move towards the temple in phases to avoid any trouble at the entry point. Additionally, arrangements have been made to swiftly disperse the crowd from the vicinity after darshan to prevent gatherings.

He further said that locker rooms would be established to safely store devotees’ belongings. Additionally, the number of rest camps, drinking water facilities, and washrooms is being increased.

IG Praveen Kumar said the extra police force had been deployed to manage the crowd. He said people were requested to wait for their turn and not to make haste for the darshan.

“We will ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty. Around 1,000 jawans have been deployed inside and outside the Ram Temple. This deployment will continue for the next few days”, said RAF deputy commandant, Arun Kumar Tiwari while talking to ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the temple site and appealed to the public not to panic, assuring them that state authorities would ensure darshan of Ram Lalla for everyone.

(With input from agencies)