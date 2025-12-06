Day after SHO’s mysterious death in Jalaun, woman constable booked for murder

A day after Kuthaund station house officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Rai in Jalaun district was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police on Saturday registered an FIR against a police constable, Meenakshi Sharma posted with Dial 112 in Konch. The case was filed based on a complaint by the deceased’s family alleging murder, officials said. Constable Meenakshi Sharma (Sourced)

Rai was found dead with a gunshot wound at his official residence late Friday night.

As per reports, the first call to the police station came from Meenakshi Sharma, who was present at the scene. She reportedly told the staff that the SHO had shot himself. However, CCTV footage from a nearby mall, widely circulated on social media, raised questions about her account. The video shows her leaving the officer’s quarters shortly after the incident and walking hurriedly towards the highway through a rear exit, carrying a bag.

Her late-night presence at the SHO’s residence and her movements after the incident have drawn scrutiny. “The woman constable’s role is being investigated,” superintendent of police Durgesh Kumar said.

Earlier, Rai’s family, led by his retired ADM uncle RS Pandey, rejected the possibility of suicide and demanded a thorough probe.

“My nephew spoke to his wife, Maya, around 9 pm and the conversation was perfectly normal.He was home 20 days ago and was completely fine. Something unfortunate has happened to him at the official residence,” Pandey said after meeting the SP.

Rai’s wife lodged a formal complaint on Saturday, after which a murder case was registered against constable Meenakshi Sharma, officials said, adding the crime scene would be recreated with the help of forensic experts.

According to police, Rai’s autopsy was conducted at Orai medical college under video surveillance. The forensic team has also collected scientific evidence from the scene.