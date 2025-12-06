Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Day after SHO’s mysterious death in Jalaun, woman constable booked for murder

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 06:36 pm IST

As per reports, the first call to the police station came from constable Meenakshi Sharma, who was present at the scene. She reportedly told the staff that the SHO had shot himself. However, CCTV footage from a nearby mall, widely circulated on social media, raised questions about her account.

A day after Kuthaund station house officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Rai in Jalaun district was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police on Saturday registered an FIR against a police constable, Meenakshi Sharma posted with Dial 112 in Konch. The case was filed based on a complaint by the deceased’s family alleging murder, officials said.

Constable Meenakshi Sharma (Sourced)
Constable Meenakshi Sharma (Sourced)

Rai was found dead with a gunshot wound at his official residence late Friday night.

As per reports, the first call to the police station came from Meenakshi Sharma, who was present at the scene. She reportedly told the staff that the SHO had shot himself. However, CCTV footage from a nearby mall, widely circulated on social media, raised questions about her account. The video shows her leaving the officer’s quarters shortly after the incident and walking hurriedly towards the highway through a rear exit, carrying a bag.

Her late-night presence at the SHO’s residence and her movements after the incident have drawn scrutiny. “The woman constable’s role is being investigated,” superintendent of police Durgesh Kumar said.

Earlier, Rai’s family, led by his retired ADM uncle RS Pandey, rejected the possibility of suicide and demanded a thorough probe.

“My nephew spoke to his wife, Maya, around 9 pm and the conversation was perfectly normal.He was home 20 days ago and was completely fine. Something unfortunate has happened to him at the official residence,” Pandey said after meeting the SP.

Rai’s wife lodged a formal complaint on Saturday, after which a murder case was registered against constable Meenakshi Sharma, officials said, adding the crime scene would be recreated with the help of forensic experts.

According to police, Rai’s autopsy was conducted at Orai medical college under video surveillance. The forensic team has also collected scientific evidence from the scene.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Day after SHO’s mysterious death in Jalaun, woman constable booked for murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Police in Jalaun district registered a murder FIR against constable Meenakshi Sharma following the mysterious death of SHO Arun Kumar Rai, who was found with a gunshot wound at his residence. Rai’s family suspects foul play, contradicting Sharma’s claim of suicide. The investigation is ongoing, with forensic evidence being gathered and CCTV footage raising suspicions about Sharma’s actions.