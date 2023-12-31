Day temp plummets, Lko shivers ar 13 deg Celsius

Lucknow Several cities in Uttar Pradesh experienced cold to severe cold day as due to dense fog maximum temperature in several districts remained below 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Severe cold day conditions were experienced in Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi and Basti. (Pic for representation)

Lucknow recorded its lowest day temperature of the season as maximum temperature plunged to 13.9 degrees Celsius, which was 7.2 degrees below normal. Difference between day and night temperatures was only 4.7 degrees Celsius because minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Due to dense fog, cold day conditions prevailed in the city. The forecast for Lucknow is dense fog during morning hours and mainly clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 17 and nine degrees Celsius respectively. State forecast is most likely dry weather over the state.

Severe cold day conditions were experienced in Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi and Basti. Lowest day temperature was recorded in Muzaffarnagar at 13.1 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 6.7 degrees Celsius. Najibabad recorded lowest minimum temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of dense to very dense fog at isolated places over the state. Cold day is very likely at isolated places over the state. The weatherman has predicted that fog will decrease in south UP districts and will be less intense in other areas.

Cold day alert for the next 48 hours has been issued for Lucknow, Barabanki, Hardoi, Meerut and Kanpur.

Visibility has improved marginally. Kanpur was the only district with zero visibility. Visibility in Muzaffarnagar was 10 metres, Agra 40 metres, Meerut 50, Bareilly 90, Jhansi 100, Ayodhya 200, Lucknow 200 and Varanasi 300 metres.