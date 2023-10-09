News / Cities / Lucknow News / Days after killing man during land survey, accused arrested

Days after killing man during land survey, accused arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Oct 09, 2023 06:48 AM IST

While the owner of the land, also the complainant, died from injuries, a woman police official was hurt.

Police on Sunday arrested a man who absconded after trying to run over a revenue team with a tractor during the survey of a disputed land at a Firozabad village on October 3.

Police at site from where the prime accused was caught, in rural Firozabad (HT)
While the owner of the land, also the complainant, died from injuries, a woman police official was hurt. This was the fourth arrest made in connection with the case. The 'encroached' land is located in Garhi Kalia village.

The prime accused, Indra Pal, drove the tractor to the site where the survey was underway under police protection. He has been on the run ever since.

Police sources revealed that on Sunday they received information about Indra Pal, and later arrested him. A motorcycle and a country-made pistol were recovered from him.

Monday, October 09, 2023
