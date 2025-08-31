Days after outburst against NDA, Sanjay Nishad meets UP CM

Days after saying the BJP is free to walk out of the alliance if it feels there is no benefit from the tie-up, Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad on Sunday met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence here. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Nishad Party chief and UP minister Sanjay Nishad in Lucknow on August 31. (Sourced)

Earlier in the day, Nishad shared dais with Yogi in a programme organised to mark the “Denotified and Nomadic Tribes Day” in which the CM announced the launch of several schemes for the welfare of the denotified and nomadic communities.

In a post on X, the Nishad Party chief termed the meeting with CM a courtesy visit in which the minister’s son Amit Kumar Nishad, who is the working president of the National Nishad Unity Council (RNEP), was also present.

On Thursday, Sanjay Nishad met deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at his official residence. After the meeting, Nishad said, “All the NDA allies are together. The BJP was with us yesterday and today.” Pathak had said there was an extensive discussion on various important topics related to the prosperity, development, and public welfare of the state. “Through joint efforts, we have to bring our state to number one position in every sector in the country,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Gorakhpur on August 26, Nishad had said: “No one should live under the illusion that the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was achieved without allies. If the BJP feels it is not benefitting from the alliance, it is free to walk out.”