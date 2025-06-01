Dead fish resurfaced on Saturday in the CG City wetland in the state capital, highlighting concerns over the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) negligence, despite an investment of approximately ₹2.46 crore in developing the 37-acre area. Dead fish resurface at CG City wetland, officials blame heat

The residents and activists raised the alarm on social media, drawing attention to the recurring fish deaths in the man-made wetland and sparking fresh concerns.

Executive engineer (Zone 1) Ajeet Kumar initially expressed ignorance about the incident, stating, “I was not aware of the incident until it appeared on social media. It seems normal, probably due to the heat. What’s the big deal?” when contacted by Hindustan Times.

He acknowledged that the ideal water level in the wetland should be around 2.5 feet but was unable to confirm the total storage capacity of the water body. Kumar also failed to provide an official count of the dead fish as of Saturday.

Environmentalists and LDA staff have slammed the authority for its indifferent approach. “The engineering section failed to take any concrete measures following the previous incident just a week before. The authority should urgently consult experts to monitor oxygen levels and water quality to prevent further loss of aquatic life,” said an LDA official on condition of anonymity.

Experts believe the fish deaths were likely due to a drop in oxygen levels and decreasing water levels, a result of extreme heat and evaporation.

An official confirmed that the wetland is primarily sustained by rainwater and groundwater recharge but admitted that no recent efforts have been made to maintain or improve water quality.

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar echoed similar concerns, suggesting that the fish deaths were likely linked to soaring temperatures. “There is a possibility that the deaths occurred due to evaporation and heat-induced oxygen depletion,” he said.

However, environmental activists are not convinced. “This cannot be dismissed as a seasonal issue.

If the LDA is responsible for managing the wetland, then it must act before it turns into an ecological failure,” said a local conservationist.

This is not the first such incident at the CG City wetland. With repeated fish deaths and no corrective measures in place, questions are mounting over LDA’s commitment to ecological conservation and the proper upkeep of the wetland facility.

Residents say that the wetland should be monitored, and proper examination should be done rather than officials claiming over the incident.