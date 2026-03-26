Dead woman shown ‘alive’ for seven years: ₹44-lakh pension fraud unearthed in Meerut

A pension fraud has been exposed in the Daurala area of Meerut, where a deceased woman was shown as “alive” for years to siphon off pension funds amounting to over ₹44 lakh. Through ATM withdrawals and digital transactions, a total of ₹44,38,096 was illegally withdrawn from the account during this period. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The matter came to light following administrative intervention, prompting legal action after initial police inaction.

Following court directives, the police have now registered a case against the woman’s son Prem Singh and his unidentified accomplices under sections related to fraud and forgery.

Circle officer Prakash Chandra Agarwal, who is overseeing the investigation, stated that the matter is being probed thoroughly and assured strict action will be taken.

According to officials, the case pertains to Shanti Devi, resident of Shahpur Jadeed village under Daurala police station limits. Her pension account was maintained at a public sector bank branch located in Sakauti Tanda. Records confirm that Shanti Devi passed away on December 9, 2018.

However, her son Prem Singh allegedly conspired with unidentified associates to continue withdrawing pension funds by falsely projecting her as alive. Authorities claim that forged documents were prepared and submitted to sustain the fraud for nearly seven years.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 318 (cheating) states that the accused used fake life certificates to mislead bank officials.

Through ATM withdrawals and digital transactions, a total of ₹44,38,096 was illegally withdrawn from the account during this period.

The fraud surfaced after a formal communication from the sub-divisional magistrate brought the matter under scrutiny. Acting on this, the bank management filed a complaint at the local police station on November 27, 2025.

However, when no immediate action was taken, the complainants approached the court seeking intervention.