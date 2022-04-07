Decades old paltry Sanskrit scholarship in UP has few takers now
Amid talks of promoting study of Sanskrit in Uttar Pradesh, a dedicated scholarship started to promote Sanskrit education among school students has over the years become virtually redundant with hardly any meritorious student ready to even apply for this five decades old scholarship.
The amount of scholarship ( ₹50 for Purva Madhyama and ₹60 for Uttar Madhyma) is so small that today it is insufficient to buy even a good register, say Sanskrit teachers and students alike.
State education department officials say annually a budget of mere ₹1.5 lakh is released for disbursement of this scholarship to students across the state. However, for 2021-22 session, the government had released ₹2 lakh. But with very few takers, mere ₹20,000 could be utilised in 2020-21 and just ₹50,000 in 2021-22 session, they added.
This scholarship scheme was started in 1968 for meritorious students studying Sanskrit in secondary schools of the state. Under this, scholarships are given to deserving and talented students for the purpose of maintaining interest in studying Sanskrit and encourage them to pursue higher education in the subject. On the basis of merit list received from Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, funds are given by Inspector of Sanskrit schools, UP.
“This scholarship is given for 11 months a year to selected meritorious students of secondary schools. However, with mere ₹50 and ₹60 per month as financial support, the students and their parents shy away from applying for it. Even teachers are not very enthusiastic as the entire process of selecting a student for the award of this scholarship is cumbersome,” said Shambhunath Tripathi, a retired principal of Triveni Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Daraganj in Prayagraj.
Teacher MLC (Allahabad-Jhansi division) Suresh Kumar Tripathi said the state government’s claims of promoting Sanskrit education in the state seemed limited to papers and files. “This scholarship meant for meritorious secondary school students studying Sanskrit needs to be significantly hiked to make it relevant and actually contribute towards promoting Sanskrit education in the state,” he said.
Though state education department officials are reluctant to comment on the issue as hiking the scholarship amount and sanctioning the budget for it is state government’s prerogative. But they did claim that a proposal to hike the Sanskrit education scholarship significantly was on the cards.
Vaccination drives in Pune lose pace after restrictions relaxed
PUNE Ever since the state government lifted restrictions and made wearing masks a voluntary act, Pune district saw a gradual decrease in vaccination in the first week of April. Speaking about the gradual decrease in vaccination, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association's Hospital Board Pune chapter said that the laxity in vaccination should not be encouraged. Dr Patil added that many beneficiaries are not taking the second dose as the cases are not increasing.
National Fine Arts Awards: Two Sangam City artists, 18 others to be honoured
The National Academy of Fine Arts, New Delhi, will organise the 62nd National Art Exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery, New Delhi, from April 9. On this occasion, 20 artists – including two from Sangam city – will be honoured with the National Fine Arts Award, art critic and curator Bhupendra Kumar Asthana said. The artwork of Dheeraj Yadav titled 'Untitled 01' in Mixmedia, has been selected for the exhibition.
Yogi Adityanath says quality health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh was a dream before 2017
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality health infrastructure was a dream in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme for concession agreement transfer between the UP medical education department and private organisations for establishment of medical colleges on the public private partnership model in Uttar Pradesh. From 1947 to 2017, merely 12 medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Man, son shot dead by constable, his kin in UP’s Shamli
A 45-year-old man and Bhupendra's 20-year-old son were allegedly shot dead by a constable, his brother and other family members over a money dispute in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said Thursday. A case under sections 147,148,149, 342,364,302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against constable Vikrant, his brother Arjun, father Virendra, mother Mudresh, Vikrant's wife Shivani and a villager Monu on the complaint of Bhupendra's mother Sudesh Devi.
NCR athletics team excels in national Rly meet, wins five medals
North Central Railway has won five medals in the recently concluded 86th All India Railway Athletic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team, comprising 18 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship including 1 silver and four bronze medals, officials said. The team called on general manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar, in his office on their return from the championship to Sangam City and apprised him about the achievements on Thursday.
