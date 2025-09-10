Decongesting Lko’s Qaiserbagh: 50 m on each route from roundabout to be made no-parking zone

Officials of the district administration conducted a surprise inspection of Qaiserbagh intersection and Qaiserbagh bus stand on Wednesday, and directed officials concerned to remove all kinds of encroachments in front of Amiruddaula Library. Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob at the surprise inspection of the Qaiserbagh area in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Officials of the Jalkal were instructed that in view of the water-logging happening around Qaiserbagh intersection, the work of strengthening and repair of drainage and sewer line should be ensured immediately. For the parking two-wheelers coming to Qaiserbagh Market, the LMC was directed to ensure that illegal encroachments in front of Amiruddaula Library are removed and a provision for parking two-wheelers is made.

Leading the inspection, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said that the action of shifting the police booth built at the Qaiserbagh intersection and Qaiserbagh bus stand intersection (Raja Nawab Ali Road) should be taken on priority for the smooth flow of traffic. It should also be ensured that for 50 meters on each route from Qaiserbagh intersection no vending or parking is allowed.

She directed that action be taken against tempos, e-rickshaws and auto rickshaws coming around Qaiserbagh intersection for violating traffic rules, and special attention should be paid to those drivers who repeatedly violate traffic rules. And in case traffic rules are violated more than three times, licence-cancellation proceedings must be initiated.

At the Qaiserbagh bus station, Jacob directed regional manager UPSRTC to not allow buses of Barabanki depot to come to Qaiserbagh bus station. Those buses should park at Kamta depot only. Qaiserbagh bus station should be operated as a one-way route only.

On this occasion, vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority, Prathamesh Kumar, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar along with concerned officers and employees were present.