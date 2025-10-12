Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya to aim for new world record with 2.8 million earthen lamps at Saryu ghats

The ninth edition of the Deepotsav in Ayodhya will aim to set a new world record by lighting 28 lakh (2.8 million) earthen lamps or diyas along the Saryu ghats on the Diwali eve on October 19, according to an official statement. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will attend the event. At last year’s Deepotsav, two Guinness World records were set during the celebrations. (FILE PHOTO)

In past years, Ayodhya’s Deepotsav has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

At last year’s Deepotsav, two Guinness World records were set during the celebrations. The first one was announced for the most people performing the ‘diya’ rotation simultaneously. The second was for the display of 25,12,585 oil lamps, which was achieved by the department of tourism, government of Uttar Pradesh, district administration, Ayodhya. Both awards were received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Last year’s was the first Deepotsav celebration since the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

This year, for the first time, Laxman Kila Ghat will join the festivities, making the celebration even grander, according to an official statement. It will be illuminated with over 4.25 lakh diyas.

The centrepiece of the celebration, Ram Ki Paidi, will dazzle with 15-16 lakh (1.5 million-1.6 million) lamps, creating a breathtaking spectacle. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will light the first lamp at Ram Ki Paidi.

Teams from the government, administration, and local voluntary organisations are engaged in preparations on a war footing. The decoration of lamps, security arrangements, cultural performances, and welcoming tourists are being meticulously planned.

To make the event successful, 22 committees have been formed. Prof Sant Sharan Mishra of the Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University is the nodal officer of Deepotsav.

Key committees include coordination, discipline, security, lamp counting, traffic, cleanliness, media and photography, first aid, decoration, rangoli, volunteer ID, and monitoring and control, according to the official statement.