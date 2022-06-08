Defence Corridor: UPEIDA signs MOU with three banks, SIDBI
The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Tuesday signed an MOU with three leading nationalised banks and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for providing financial assistance to investors willing to set up units in the Defence Industrial Corridor.
The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank are three banks along with the SIDBI that would provide financial assistance to investors in six nodes of the Defence Corridor.
In addition to this, UPEIDA also signed an MOU with the IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park Foundation for research and development in the field of aerospace and defence ecosystem.
Awanish Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA, signed the MOU on behalf of the state government.
Prakash Kumar, chief general manager, SIDBI, signed the MOU on behalf of his organisation. Representatives of all three nationalised banks also were present on the occasion.
UPEIDA CEO said: “This will be another milestone for the Defence Corridor. As private investors get support and assistance from the state, there will be an even greater surge in private participation in the defence sector.”
“This contributes greatly to India’s goal of achieving the defence production target at US$25.00 billion by 2025,” he added.
The Defence Industrial Corridor project is one of the key projects of the Centre that has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh to boost indigenization and private investment in the defence sector.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
