Deity Ram Lalla to take one hour afternoon rest

Ayodhya : On the request of the chief priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Ram Lalla will be given afternoon rest of one hour from Friday. The priest's contention is that the deity Ram Lalla is but a child and cannot be given much stress. After the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple , keeping in view the flood of devotees , the temple trust has increased the time of 'darshan' from 6 am to 10 pm

After the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple , keeping in view the flood of devotees , the temple trust has increased the time of ‘darshan’ from 6 am to 10 pm . Since January 23, the deity was woken up at 4 in the morning for rituals that take about two hours. Then from 6 in the morning, the ‘darshan’ starts which continues till 10 at night. After that, evening rituals also take two hours.

Acharya Satyendra Das said, “ Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year- old child and he cannot take such stress for continuous 18 hours. So to give some rest to the child deity, it has been decided that the doors of the temple will remain closed from 12:30 to 1:30 in the afternoon, so that Ram Lalla may take some rest.”

Before the consecration ceremony , the darshan timings were from 7 in the morning to 6 in the evening, including a two-hour afternoon break from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.