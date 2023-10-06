Delhi man, 19, urinates on retd prof, wife on Sampark Kranti Exp; arrested: Cop

KANPUR: A 19-year-old Delhi resident has been arrested by the railway police in Jhansi on charges that he urinated on a retired professor from the Banaras Hindu University and his wife travelling on the Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express late on Thursday evening. The scene at the Jhansi railway station where a drunk Delhi man on the UP Sampark Kranti Express was handed over to the police

Ritesh Kumar, a resident of southwest Delhi’s Qutub Vihar locality, was arrested under Section 145 of the Railways Act, for allegedly being drunk and a nuisance to others, said Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jhansi station in charge Ravindra Kaushik. He said Kumar, a student in Delhi, was being produced before a magistrate.

Kaushik said Ritesh Kumar boarded the UP Sampark Kranti Express, which operates between Manikpur junction in UP’s Chitrakoot district and Hazaarat Nizamuddin in Delhi, at Mahoba district at around 9pm. Police said by most accounts, he was already drunk.

Kumar was on the upper berth of the B-3 coach. The retired BHU professor and his wife boarded the train at Harpalpur station about 45 minutes later and were on the lower berths.

After some time, the drunk man started urinating on his seat, said Kaushik The elderly couple raised an alarm and tried to stop him. “But he continued urinating on them,” Kaushik said.

Soon, other passengers also came to the couple’s assistance and removed him from his seat.

Train ticket examiner BS Khan said he had the offender removed from the coach and reported the incident to the authorities in Jhansi. He was taken into custody by the police at Jhansi railway station.

