Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Demolish all illegal structures having no legal issue: LDA VC to officials
lucknow news

Demolish all illegal structures having no legal issue: LDA VC to officials

While reviewing legal cases related to illegal constructions, Tripathi directed officials to expedite all such cases that were pending for more than a year.
Demolish all illegal structures: The Lucknow Development Authority VC has also sought a detailed list of illegal constructions from all engineers. (HT File Photo)
Demolish all illegal structures: The Lucknow Development Authority VC has also sought a detailed list of illegal constructions from all engineers. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The vice chairman (VC) of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Akshay Tripathi on Monday instructed officials to demolish all such illegal structures against which demolition orders have been issued and no legal issue is pending against them.

Presiding over a meeting, Tripathi reviewed the drive being carried out by LDA officials for sealing of illegal constructions across the city. During the meeting, the LDA vice chairman issued a warning-notice to an engineer of zone -5 who was not able to provide information about illegal structures in his areas. The development authority has divided the city into seven zones and each zone has an officer in-charge to take action against illegal constructions.

Tripathi has also sought a detailed list of illegal constructions from all engineers. On the issue of sealed buildings, Tripathi instructed officials to inspect such buildings regularly to make sure no construction work was going on in these establishments.

While reviewing legal cases related to illegal constructions, Tripathi directed officials to expedite all such cases that were pending for more than a year. LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar and other officials were present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out