Dengue fever raging in Meerut, 750 afflicted in past 55 days

MEERUT Dengue is raging in the district, with over 750 people having been diagnosed with the fever in the past 55 days.

Multiple localities in urban and rural areas have emerged as dengue hotspots.

On Tuesday, 33 new cases of dengue fever were identified in the district, which led to a total of 254 cases in rural and urban areas. Out of these, 142 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as 502 patients out of the total 750 have recovered.

The first dengue patient was detected in the district on August 18 and the number soon swelled to 750 by October 11.

Localities like Maliyana, Kankerkhera, Jai Bheem nagar, Sabungodam and Rajban has emerged as hotspots of dengue in city area, while in rural area majority of the cases were detected in Rohta , Mawana , Jani , Daurala and Saroorpur .

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan claimed that anti-larva spray and fogging were being done. Teams were also conducting home surveys to ensure there was no stagnant water in containers, flower pots and other vessels, because dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. He said that notices had also been issued to people in houses where larvae of dengue mosquitoes were found. Dr. Taliyan shared that the best possible way to ward off dengue was that people should not allow stagnation of water.