Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dengue on the decline in Lucknow

Dengue on the decline in Lucknow

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Lucknow has till now reported about 2,500 dengue cases this year and four deaths. Officials said with decline in new cases, the count would not go high now if precaution was taken.

Despite fall in new cases, the anti-larva spray and other activities to curb mosquito population would continue in the state capital. (Pic for representation)
Despite fall in new cases, the anti-larva spray and other activities to curb mosquito population would continue in the state capital. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Fresh dengue cases have registered a decline in the past one week and for the past two days the state capital is reporting new cases in single digit.

“The fall in new cases has come gradually. We expect there will be a break in new cases in the next week,” said Ritu Srivastava, district malaria officer (DMO).

Lucknow has till now reported about 2,500 dengue cases this year and four deaths. Officials said with decline in new cases, the count would not go high now if precaution was taken.

“Keeping the house and surrounding free of stagnant water is the most significant precaution. Mosquito breeding takes place in stagnant water and removing it will ensure break in mosquito breeding chain,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The DMO said that despite fall in new cases, the anti-larva spray and other activities to curb mosquito population would continue in the state capital. “Our teams are conducting drives to check presence of mosquito larva and this will continue for a few days after the last case recovers,” said Srivastava.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out