Dengue surge in Lko continues; 98 cases reported in 8 days

The state capital continues to witness a sharp rise in dengue cases, with infections climbing to 98 in just eight days -- a worrying trend after months of relatively low numbers. Official data show that the total number of dengue cases reported in Lucknow from January to October 31 stands at 655, up from 557 on October 23. Experts warn that the situation might worsen unless prompt preventive measures are taken. (For representation)

City health officer of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Praveen Kumar Srivastava, said that fogging and anti-larva spraying had been carried out zone-wise for several months.

However, district malaria officer Ritu Srivastava said that compared to 2024, the situation is under control this year. “Around 1,000 cases were reported by the end of October last year. We have worked tirelessly even as anti-larva spraying and fogging have been intensified in areas where new cases have surfaced and in localities that remained waterlogged for a long time,” she said.

Srivastava said efforts were also underway to make people aware about preventive measures. “Rain creates favourable conditions for mosquito breeding as stagnant water allows larva to thrive, leading to a spike in dengue cases,” she added.

Experts warned that the situation might worsen unless prompt preventive measures were taken. They emphasised the need for increased awareness, timely medical attention and improved sanitation to curb the spread of dengue.

Dr Sheetal from the microbiology department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) said the spike in dengue cases could be attributed to the changing weather conditions, with unseasonal rains helping the Aedes aegypti mosquito thrive and transmit the virus.

“Water stagnation results in mosquito breeding grounds. Cases will continue to be reported until the weather turns completely cold, both day and night,” she said.

Dr Kuldeep Verma, consultant physician at Civil hospital, advised people to wear full-sleeve shirts, long trousers and socks to cover exposed skin. “Apply mosquito repellent containing picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on the exposed skin. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin, use it only on clothing and gear,” he said.

“Remove stagnant water from containers, tyres, coolers and other items in and around your homes where mosquitoes can breed. Install screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out. Keep surroundings clean. Be extra cautious during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are the most active. Stay in air-conditioned or well-screened rooms whenever possible,” he added.