 Deoria woman pays for cops' travel expenses for daughter's rescue from Mumbai; one suspended
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Deoria woman pays for cops’ travel expenses for daughter’s rescue from Mumbai; one suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jul 27, 2024 08:34 AM IST

In a video that was being shared on social media, the girl’s mother could be heard telling a group that police officials had taken ₹40,000 from her for flight and train tickets, and other expenses

Days after a minor girl from Deoria was brought back from Mumbai after she was allegedly kidnapped by one of her friends, it came to light that a police team that brought her back purportedly took money for air travel and other expenses from the girl’s mother.

(For representation)
(For representation)

As such, Deoria superintendent of police (SP) suspended the investigation officer of the case, Laxmikant Pandey, after an initial probe.

Reportedly, the mother had to mortgage her jewellery to pay the cops 22,000 for air tickets, 7,000 for train tickets and 11,000 for their other expenses.

In a video that was being shared on social media, the girl’s mother could be heard telling a group that police officials had taken 40,000 from her for flight and train tickets, and other expenses. Deoria (Sadar) circle officer (CO) took cognisance of the viral video, and said that the SP had initiated an inquiry under his supervision.

Police officials said the mother had lodged a case about her daughter going missing on May 26. In July, the police traced the girl’s location to Mumbai, and Pandey, who’s posted at the Baghoch Ghat police station, and two other cops travelled to the city to bring her back.

The CO said the investigation officer had approached the mother and demanded money from her so that they could fly to Mumbai and bring the girl back by train. The girl was brought back to Deoria on July 17.

