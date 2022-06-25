Departments in Uttar Pradesh secretariat vie for cleanliness honours
The state government has put its 93 departments and their 463 sections in competition with one another in maintaining cleanliness under the ‘clean secretariat campaign’ launched recently in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat.
The secretariat administration department (SAD) has been sending consistent reminders to certain departments to make the campaign a success after it evoked poor or no response initially from some of them.
Those aware of developments said about a dozen of state government’s 93 departments have not been able to set up committees expected to oversee the implementation of the campaign at the level of secretariat buildings, departments and sections that form the backbone of the secretariat functioning.
The state government has now worked out a comprehensive strategy to involve all the departments in running the campaign.
“A comprehensive strategy to involve all departments to maintain cleanliness in the state secretariat has been worked out. The Uttar Pradesh secretariat’s 11 buildings and 463 sections of the 93 departments are now competing to get a good rating for cleanliness. A 1000-mark evaluation criteria has been worked out and the committees within and outside the departments have been tasked with the evaluation against set parameters,” said a senior officer.
“While 400 out of 1000 marks will be awarded by the departmental committees, the departments will have to satisfy the SAD committee to get the remaining 600 marks. Those getting the first, second and third places will be given prizes at a programme on August 15,” the officer added.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed serious concern over poor cleanliness in the state secretariat at a high-level meeting that he presided over here on April 24.
Another officer said as efforts to maintain cleanliness have failed to show results over the years, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra sat with senior officials to give a final shape to the strategy. A large number of discarded items were found in most of the departments, posing a challenge to the cleanliness campaign.
Various items discarded due to them being out of use included 469 tables, 1408 chairs, 153 almirahs, 118 sofas, 200 photostat machines, 43 typewriters, 321 monitors and 321 printers etc.
“We will soon auction these discarded items,” the officer said.
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, in his order dated May 4, 2022, said the campaign was being launched to make the work place clean and improve efficiency of employees. The chief secretary’s order divides the secretariat area into outer and internal for the purpose of evaluating the cleanliness.
Eleven secretariat buildings will be evaluated on the basis of cleanliness of toilets, galleries, lobbies, stairs, parking and rooftops.
These buildings include Lok Bhavan, Shastri Bhavan, Bapu Bhavan, Mukhya (Vidhan) Bhavan, Naveen Bhavan, Adhikari Bhavan, Bahukhandi Bhavan, Sachiv Bhavan, Yojana Bhavan, Darbari Lal Sharma Bhavan and Vikas Bhavan.
Cleanliness in 463 sections of 93 departments will be evaluated on the basis of cleanliness of furniture and office equipment.
Tree translocation policy set to take root in Uttar Pradesh as committee finalises report
Residents of Uttar Pradesh would soon be able to help save old trees by getting them translocated (shifted) instead of felling them for construction work as the state is in the process of making a policy for the same. A state-level committee has finalised a report on ETT (entire tree translocation) following trials in five districts of the state. The committee has recommended the shifting of such trees be done 100% for big commercial projects.
Yogi asks VMC officials to take action against touts in housing scheme
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed Varanasi Municipal Corporation officials to ensure strict action against touts while expressing unhappiness over complaints of them being active in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) housing scheme and illegally taking money. Yogi Adityanath also took stock of the projects to be inaugurated during the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projects should be completed on time, he said.
Most U.P. primary schools yet to procure smart speakers
Government-run primary schools of many districts lag behind in gearing up to impart quality education using modern gadgets as envisaged by the state government. As part of the preparations, district officials on February 8, 2022, were instructed to procure two Bluetooth enabled speakers for each of these schools but even this is still pending in many districts, including Prayagraj. Most districts have failed to procure these speakers till date.
Preparations on for Prez’ Vrindavan visit
Agra Preparations are in full swing in Vrindavan for President Ram Nath Kovind's visit on Monday. On Saturday, Mathura police issued a traffic plan for Monday, with entry of all vehicles is prohibited on the VVIP route since 8 am. UP chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will also reach Vrindavan to welcome the President. There are similar restrictions on vehicles from multi- level parking towards Prem Mandir in Vrindavan.
Ludhiana: Experts concerned over change in seasonality of H1N1 virus
Normally, swine flu cases are reported in October and March, but the cases have started cropping up in June this year. Professor at department of medicine, Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said that cases of swine flu are usually witnessed post monsoon and post winter. Around five swine flu patients from across the state are currently being treated under the observation of Dr Mahajan.
