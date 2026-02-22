Deputy CM Maurya in Frankfurt to pitch UP to global investors

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reached Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday as part of the state government’s initiative to bring foreign investment in the state. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya with the consul general of India in Frankfurt, Shuchita Kishore. (Sourced)

He was welcomed by Shuchita Kishore, consul general of India in Frankfurt, at the airport.

Maurya, accompanied by Sunil Kumar Sharma, minister for IT and electronics, stated that the foreign tour is an important initiative towards firmly establishing Uttar Pradesh on the global investment map.

Through Invest UP, the investment-friendly policies, and infrastructure will be showcased to international investors. He clarified that the state government is working with a concrete strategy to attract investment in sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, renewable energy, food processing, MSMEs, IT and electronics.

Maurya stated that by studying Germany’s high-tech expertise, smart mobility models, and advanced industrial systems, the development of modern, sustainable, and technology-based infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh will be accelerated.

Discussions are also proposed on various aspects of technical cooperation, research, innovation, skill development, and industrial partnerships.

The deputy chief minister said that the primary objective of the visit is to establish a strong presence for UP in the international market by establishing direct dialogue with global economic centres like Germany.

Meetings with investors, industry organisations, and key stakeholders will encourage long-term and result-oriented investments, which will accelerate employment generation and economic development in the state, Maurya said.

The deputy CM further said that efforts will be made to strengthen India’s soft power by showcasing Indian culture, yoga, and traditions during the tour. Maurya’s second stopover will be the United Kingdom, where he will meet industry leaders.