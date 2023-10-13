News / Cities / Lucknow News / Deputy CM renames himself as ‘servant Brijesh Pathak’ on X

Deputy CM renames himself as ‘servant Brijesh Pathak’ on X

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2023 06:38 PM IST

“Is the dy CM not a government servant? He should serve the people in real sense. The chief minister is not letting both deputy CMs work. This is the agony of two deputy CMs,” says Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW UP deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak on Friday rechristened himself as ‘Servant Brijesh Pathak’ on X, following the war of words between him and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Brijesh Pathak had said: “Of course, Akhilesh is ‘Raja’ (king) and I am ‘servant’ of people. He has nothing to do with the people…the only thing he does is make statements. He (Akhilesh Yadav) is from a family of kings, I am a servant of the people.” (File Photo)
When newspersons asked Yadav to respond over Pathak’s move, he said: “Is the deputy chief minister not a government servant? He should serve the people in real sense. The chief minister is not letting both deputy chief ministers work. This is the agony of the two deputy CMs.”

A war of words ensued between SP president Akhilesh Yadav and UP deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, on Wednesday, after the former scaled the locked gate of Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Gomti Nagar to garland a statue of the socialist leader on his birth anniversary.

While Yadav called Pathak a ‘servant’, the latter called the SP chief a ‘raja’.

“If he is so good at jumping, he should go to the Asian Games and win some medals for the country,” Pathak told newspersons in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Responding to Pathak’s comment, Yadav asked: “Would we respond to the ‘servant’ deputy chief minister’s words…would I respond to the words of such a deputy chief minister who ruined hospitals in the state.”

Soon after, Pathak said: “Of course, Akhilesh is ‘Raja’ (king) and I am ‘servant’ of people. He has nothing to do with the people…the only thing he does is make statements. He (Akhilesh Yadav) is from a family of kings, I am a servant of the people.”

Friday, October 13, 2023
