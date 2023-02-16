‘Derogatory’ remark case: HC quashes criminal proceedings against Salman Khurshid

The Allahabad high court has quashed criminal proceedings against ex-Union minister Salman Khurshid, who was booked in 2019 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The proceedings were quashed after Khurshid expressed regret.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh allowed the petition filed by Khurshid while quashing the criminal proceedings. It may be recalled that during the electioneering for Lok Sabha Elections in 2019, the petitioner made the statement in response to questions being put by journalists in light of a remark by the CM, who had allegedly said that the petitioner (Khurshid) was a sympathiser of the ‘accused/terrorists’ in the Batla House incident.

It is said that in response Khurshid had remarked: “Rishte me hum unke baap lagte hai.”

According to the petitioner, the statement was made in a lighter vein, which is a famous movie dialogue, without any intention to be disrespectful to the CM. “The petitioner has no intention to hurt and insult the feelings and sentiments of anyone, including CM Yogi Adityanath. Also, the applicant has filed a personal affidavit today in the Court and he has expressed regret on the said comment/statement,” the court said. The judgment was delivered on February 13, 2023.