Develop reading habit: U.P. CM to youngsters at Gomti book fair

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday encouraged children to expand their reading beyond textbooks and explore different genres of books. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating third Gomti Book Festival at Gomti Riverfront Park here, the CM said, “Children should buy at least one book from the fair and develop reading habit.” The book fair, organised by National Book Trust in association with ministry of education, will remain open till Nov 17. (HT photo)

“These days, the young generation is spending around six hours (a day) on digital devices. The time spent on digital devices can be utilised for meaningful work that could benefit both the society and the young generation,” he added.

The festival, organised by the National Book Trust in association with the ministry of education, will remain open till November 17 from 11 am–8 pm daily. The CM also said there is a need to make optimum use of technology as a tool instead of getting enslaved by it. “Books broaden our perspectives and make us more aware of the society.” Yogi added.

Drawing attention to India’s ancient tradition of knowledge and ‘Shruti’ tradition, the CM said sacred sites like Naimisharanya became centres of pilgrimage due to documentation of knowledge. “Listening, reflecting and putting learned principles into practice has long been a valued tradition in India which now needs to be revived,” he said.

Yogi later highlighted the rich cultural legacy of Uttar Pradesh which has been the birthplace of poets like Maharishi Valmiki and Tulsidas. He also suggested that similar book fairs should be organised across all 18 divisions of the state because they benefit all sections of the society and help in inculcating a habit of reading.

The CM visited the book stalls and reviewed books there. National Book Trust chairman prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe; director colonel Yuvraj Malik; advisor to the CM Awanish Kumar Awasthi and Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob were prominent among those present on the occasion.