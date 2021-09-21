Developing Ayodhya: Entries invited for designing city logo

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has launched a competition, “Ayodhya: The Global Spiritual Capital” inviting entries from both India and abroad for submitting designs for city logo, welcome gates and city signage in which winners will get cash prizes of over ₹10 lakh.

There will be no entry fee for submitting designs. Vishal Singh, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority, confirmed that the entries had been invited. The last date for submitting design is October 21 and more details about the competition are available on development authority’s website www.ayodhyada.in.

As part of the UP government’s plan to develop Ayodhya as an international religious tourism destination, the Ayodhya Development Authority has taken the initiative to introduce Ayodhya city logo as a mark of identify and brand for the temple town.

The development authority has also decided to get a unique design for “city welcome gates” which will come up at multiple entry points. It has also decided to come up with a signage for the city which will highlight its culture and ethos.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to implement vision document for development of Ayodhya. In June this year, Yogi had presented this document before PM Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited has prepared the vision document with the help of Ayodhya Development Authority. The LEA Associates is an international consultant hired by the state government for preparing Ayodhya’s vision document for the overall development of the temple town.

Larsen and Toubro and Kukreja Architects are assisting the international consultant in executing the project. According to ADA officials, the document was finalised after several rounds of meetings between the development authority and the consultant.

Before finalising the plan, the consultant had taken the opinion of around 5000 locals, seers and prominent citizens of Ayodhya. The development plan has incorporated 18 big projects. The vision document also includes creation of employment opportunities, branding of local products and promotion of religious tourism and plantation of Ramayana era trees in Ayodhya.