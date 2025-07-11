Devotees brave sultry weather, flock to Shiva temples in Lko

Braving sultry weather conditions, devotees were seen waiting in long queues outside Lord Shiva temples to offer prayers on the first day of Sawan on Friday even as the chants of “Om Namah Shivay” and “Bam Bam Bhole” echoed in the air. Devotees throng Mankameshwar temple in city on Monday. (HT Photo)

Amongst the devotees was a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo, Anupama Gupta (29) and Ranu Gupta (60), who visited the Dwadasha Jyotirlinga Temple in Sadar. They said marking the first day of Sawan month with a temple visit was heartwarming.

“Sawan always reminds us of the beginning of the festive season. We will try and visit the temple every Monday this month to perform a special puja,” they said.

Sisters Anvita Srivastava (40) and Anjali Srivastava (30), who visited the Mahakal temple, described the experience as divine. “We wait the entire year to have a glance at the special ‘shringar’ done during this month and to offer special prayers to Lord Shiva,” Anvita said.

Advocate Ashok Singh, a regular visitor to the Mankameshwar Mandir, said he has been walking nearly 6 km to the temple every year for the last six years. “Every time I visit the temple, I feel connected to divine power,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, devotees also witnessed the fair organised at Buddheshwar temple. At the Mahakal temple, the ‘Shivlinga’ was adorned like that of Ujjain’s Mahakal, while the Dwadasha Jyotirlinga temple also featured elaborate decorations.