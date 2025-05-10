Menu Explore
Saturday, May 10, 2025
DGP fetes Prayagraj girl who topped UPSC

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 10, 2025 10:18 PM IST

Prashant Kumar, director general of police, has felicitated Prayagraj girl, Shakti Dubey, who topped the UPSC examination. The DGP presented her a memento and a bouquet of flowers at the police headquarters on Saturday. Shakti Dubey is a police officer’s daughter. Her father, Devendra Kumar Dwivedi, is currently posted in the Commissionerate of Prayagraj as sub inspector.

DGP Prashant Kumar with UPSC topper Shakti Dubey at the police headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Wishing her a bright future, DGP said that Shakti Dubey topping the UPSC examination and securing the first position makes the police family as well as the entire UP proud.

On this occasion, Shakti met children of the police family, who are preparing for various competitive examinations, and motivated them. While answering their curious questions, she said: “To pass the UPSC examination, you can prepare in any medium, Hindi or English. Medium never becomes a hindrance to success, you just need determination.”

