Dharmendra Pradhan for developing world-class institutions to prepare 21st century students
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (education summit) organised in Varanasi was a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century.
He called for developing forward-looking, world-class institutions that work on the principle of ‘student first-teacher led’ learning.
The summit concluded in Varanasi on Saturday with education leaders resolving to work collectively for transforming India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.
Addressing the valedictory session, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “We must bring in a transformative education system rooted in Indian values, thoughts and sense of service. We need to develop forward looking, responsive, world-class higher educational institutions to prepare 21st century-ready students. We have to work to ensure access, inclusivity, equitability, affordability and quality in higher education.”
He mentioned the destruction of Taxila in the fifth century and the education system imposed by Lord Macaulay in the 19th century as examples of how efforts were made to end the Indian knowledge system in the past. For a long time, work was done to end our culture, guru-shishya tradition and education system, he said.
He also said the National Education Policy has been made keeping in mind the needs of the 21st century and the bright future of India.
“The National Education Policy 2020 gives us the direction, path and an opportunity to change the colonial education system imposed for the purpose of economic exploitation,” he said.
He further said that the components of NEP such as multi-modal education, academic bank of credits, multiple entry-exit, skill development will prove to be milestones in the direction of student first -teacher led learning. He said higher education should be for the student and by the teacher.
“Our administration shall do everything to support the teachers in meeting aspirations of our youth,” he added.
Dharmendra Pradhan expressed hope that universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators.
They are the breeding ground of research for the welfare of society and mankind and for furthering ease of living, he added.
Governor Anandiben Patel urged the academicians that they are the changemakers and have to lead the change.
She highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has done a lot of work during the Covid-19 pandemic to help and assist the affected people with the help of universities. Universities and Educational Institutions in U.P. are adopting anganwadis and providing them kits for basic facilities, she added. Union minister of state for education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that holistic education is the soul of National Education Policy 2020.
Union minister of state for education Annapurna Devi said that the National Education Policy lays a lot of emphasis on ‘Education in Indian Languages’.
-
PMPML to install 148 automatic boom barriers on 8 BRT corridors
The very first boom barrier was installed in April 2022 at the Deccan College bus stop, on the BRT corridor from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi. Within the first week itself, the boom barrier was crashed in by an auto-rickshaw and had to be repaired. Similarly, PMPML installed one at Jagtap dairy chowk and Kalewadi phata in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, whereupon a four-wheeler dashed into the boom.
-
U.P. Board: Class 9 to 12 admissions to take place till August 5
With the start of 2022-23 academic session, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as U.P. Board, has started preparations for its next edition of high school and intermediate examinations. As per its schedule, students from class 9 to 12 will be given admission in its affiliated schools till August 5. Principals of these schools will deposit the lump sum examination fee of class 10 and class 12 students at treasury by August 10.
-
Ludhiana reports 28 fresh Covid cases, no casualty
As many as 28 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours on Saturday. The tally of cases in the district now stands at 1,10,686, of which 1,08,231 have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. Of 161 active cases in the district on Saturday, 152 have been quarantined at home and the rest are admitted at different hospitals.
-
Kanpur Dehat scripts empowerment tale with all-women team of 18 officials
An all-women team of 18 officers working in various capacities holds the reins of governance in Kanpur Dehat, perhaps the highest number anywhere, turning the district in central Uttar Pradesh into a shining symbol of women empowerment. Kanpur Dehat district, 40 km west of Kanpur, was created in 1982 after “bandit queen” Phoolan Devi and her gang gunned down 22 Thakurs in Behmai village in 1981. Neha Jain is the Kanpur Dehat district magistrate.
-
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.1°C, scattered rain likely at night
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet weather, told news agency PTI that scattered rain is likely to take place in some areas of the national capital tonight. The Met department, meanwhile, said that generally cloudy skies with thundershowers are likely over the national capital for the next few days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics