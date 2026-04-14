Diagnostic logjam: Lucknow’s gov hosps can’t keep up with PET-CT, MRI demand

Long waiting periods for critical diagnostic tests are pushing seriously ill patients at Lucknow’s premier government hospitals toward expensive private facilities. Diagnostic delays at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) are ranging from several days to nearly a month. Representational image (Sourced)

At KGMU, patients needing Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Computed Tomography (CT) to detect, stage, and monitor cancers, heart diseases, and brain abnormalities, are given appointments one month later. Prof KK Singh, KGMU spokesperson, acknowledged the delays stem from excessive workload across departments. “The waiting period is long,” he said. “However, patients in the Lari Cardiology department’s emergency unit receive quick 2D echocardiography tests. The medical university is working to increase PET-CT, MRI machines.”

RMLIMS spokesperson Dr Bhuwan Chandra Tiwari also acknowledged long waiting periods for MRI tests. “Emergency cases are completed within a day. PET-CT scans are offered thrice weekly. While same-day 2D echocardiography is provided for indoor, OPD patients,” he said.

MRI investigations, critical for neurological, orthopaedic, internal conditions, face waits up to a week. At KGMU’s Lari Cardiology department, non-emergency 2D echocardiography cases wait a month.

Saleha, a resident of Khadra in Lucknow, sought a PET-CT scan at KGMU’s Shatabdi Phase-II facility. “Despite completing all preliminary formalities, I was asked to wait for almost two months. My condition does not allow such delays,” she said.

Guddu, from Balrampur district, experienced severe pain forcing him to seek private care. “I got a PET-CT date after almost two months. Because of the pain, I had no option but to get the test done privately,” he said.

Abdul Salam from Gonda also received a test date nearly two months later despite needing urgent investigation.

The cost burden of private diagnostics compounds the problem. PET-CT scans cost 12,500 rupees at government hospitals compared to 18,000 to 22,000 rupees at private centres. MRI tests range from 4,500 to 10,000 rupees depending on body part at government facilities, versus 8,500 to 14,000 rupees at private centres. 2D echocardiography costs 500 rupees at government hospitals against 2,200 to 2,500 rupees privately. Many patients unable to afford private rates are forced to either delay treatment or drain family savings.

Hospital sources attributed delays to heavy patient loads. KGMU handles 3,500 beds, 12,000 to 14,000 daily OPD patients, plus over 400 emergency cases daily. RMLIMS, with 1,100 beds, manages over 4,000 daily OPD patients, 450 daily emergency patients.

Patients from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar rely on these hospitals for affordable specialised treatment, further straining diagnostic services.

Healthcare experts warned that continued delays in critical tests could adversely affect early diagnosis, treatment timelines, clinical outcomes in oncology, cardiology, neurology cases. They called for urgent augmentation of diagnostic infrastructure, equipment capacity, trained manpower proportional to rising patient demand.