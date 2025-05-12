Dialogue a key pillar of democracy: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the importance of dialogue and public engagement as key pillars of a thriving democracy and sustainable urban development. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering in Gorakhpur on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

The chief minister made the remarks after inaugurating an urban facilitation centre and eastern Uttar Pradesh’s first senior citizen day care centre in Gorakhpur.

He noted that meaningful civic participation is essential for improving both the ease of doing business and the quality of life in cities.

“In a democracy, the public is not just seen as ordinary citizens, but revered as ‘Janata Janardan’. It is with this spirit that we must move forward,” he said.

Built at a cost of ₹14.22 crore, the two facilities aim to strengthen civic infrastructure in Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

Highlighting India’s economic progress, the chief minister stated, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, during the Amrit Kaal of Independence, overtook Britain, its former colonial ruler, to become the fifth-largest economy. And now, we have surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world.”

He added the nation’s prosperity must be a shared goal among all citizens.

“Real change happens when people embrace it as a collective movement. The vision of a Smart City can only be realised when every citizen engages with the new systems being implemented,” he said.

He urged citizens to actively participate in urban development by forming mohalla sanitation committees, maintaining street lighting systems and establishing designated vending zones to enhance traffic management. “Citizens, too, have a vital role in shaping the cities they live in,” he said.

Describing Gorakhpur as the lifeline for nearly five crore people in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister noted its growing significance as a major urban centre.

“Progress in connectivity, tourism, sanitation, and public services reflects our commitment to inclusive growth,” he said.

Located near the Gorakhpur Club in Civil Lines, the urban facilitation centre provides one-stop access to key municipal services for residents of 16 wards -- property tax assistance, sewerage services, streetlight maintenance, road repairs, and issuance of birth and death certificates.

It is equipped with modern amenities such as an advanced fire-fighting system, cafeteria, elevators, and full air-conditioning. The Senior Citizen Day Care Center is specially designed to cater to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of elderly residents, particularly those living alone. It offers a yoga hall, indoor games, a library, a cafeteria, regular health checkups, physiotherapy sessions, doctor consultations, spiritual reading materials, and daily yoga sessions.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla lauded the initiative, saying, “Gorakhpur is shining with the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, and this Senior Citizen Day Care Centre will win the hearts of our elders.”

Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, MLC Dharmendra Singh, and MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh and Vipin Singh were also present at the event.