Dibrugarh Express derailment: Restoration work in progress

More than 800 railway personnel are carrying out restoration work at the site of Thursday’s Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Gonda district which left 4 people dead and several others injured. Track restoration work in progress at the site of the derailment in UP’s Gonda district. (Sourced)

“Restoration work was started on a war footing under the supervision of general manager Saumya Mathur,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, Gorakhpur.

“The work of track linking of the down line has been completed. Over head equipment (OHE) work is in progress which will be completed soon and the down line will also be restored for traffic,” he added.

A total of 21 out of 23 coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh (15904) Express derailed near Gonda junction at 2:37 pm on Thursday.