Digital arrest, cyber fraud: UP STF nabs two gang members from Maharashtra

Continuing its crackdown on cyber criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two members of a notorious gang involved in digital arrest and cyber fraud. The accused, identified as Muhammad Iqbal Balasahib (47) and Shain Iqbal Balasahib (42), were arrested from a flat in a residential building on Mira Road, in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday and were brought to Lucknow for investigation, officials said. The accused were arrested from a flat in a residential building on Mira Road in Maharashtra’s Thane district. (For representation)

Describing the gang’s modus operandi, a senior STF official said the duo impersonated police and narcotics officers, using WhatsApp calls and video conferencing to deceive victims. They would allege that the victim’s name was linked to illegal activities and demand money to settle the matter. In one such case, they defrauded a Lucknow resident, Dr BN Singh, of ₹95 lakh. An FIR was lodged at the local cyber crime police station in April.

According to a press note shared with the media, the STF’s cyber team, led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vishal Vikram Singh, tracked down the accused after analysing technical evidence and receiving tips from informants.

The release stated that the team raided the suspects’ flat in Mira Road and seized two laptops, three mobile phones, seven pen drives, three hard disks, six ATM cards, two Aadhaar cards, two computer mice, and a laptop charger, along with ₹450.

Officials said the STF is now examining the seized electronic devices and probing the accused’s bank accounts and digital wallets. Efforts are underway to apprehend other members of the gang. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. They are currently in custody, having been brought to Lucknow on transit remand.