Digital attendance: Deadline for U.P. teachers waived, to mark any time during school hours

The basic education department has waived off the 8:30 am restriction for uploading attendance, a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath's intervention to resolve the deadlock between government school teachers and basic education department over digitalisation of attendance.

Teachers can use the Digitize Register App throughout the entire school day. Until the process for recording teacher attendance is fully established, the Digitize Register App is available all through the school day, said director-general, school education, Kanchan Verma.

District level field officers visited various schools between 7:30 am to 10:30 am to help and encourage teachers to make use of the Prerna app to upload relevant information related to mid-day meal, students’ attendance, etc without pressuring teachers’ attendance. It was found that the app requires updating.

A number of government school principals attended the orientation related to registering digitisation done in different districts of UP.

In a concerted effort to remove shortcomings related to the education system, as per chief minister’s directives, the basic education department has commenced the digitisation of 12 school registers. This digital initiative began a year ago and teachers are being continuously updated and trained at every level.

Last July, the department mandated the digitisation of all registers, marking the beginning of extensive training sessions for teachers through both physical and online platforms. Teachers have been briefed on the practical use of digital registers and the time-saving benefits they offer.

The department’s digital campaign seeks to establish an optimal educational environment by rectifying systemic shortcomings in the education sector.

In a statement issued by the state secretariat of the Communist Party of India, the state secretary of the party and senior labour leader Arvind Raj Swaroop said that for the last two-three days, primary teachers of the entire state are agitating and they are teaching in their schools by wearing black bands.

The teachers were forced to agitate because the Uttar Pradesh government did not consider the pending demands of the teachers and they are being forced to implement digital attendance in the name of technology.

The state secretary of the party has demanded from the government that teachers’ problems be solved immediately and no pressure should be put on them. First the problems should be resolved, then digital attendance should be discussed with the teachers’ unions.

It was also said in the statement that teachers are also state employees, so when recording the attendance of all state employees is not digital, then why is this restriction being imposed only on teachers?