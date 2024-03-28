 Dinesh Sharma is BJP’s Maha poll in-charge, 3 co in-charges named for UP - Hindustan Times
Dinesh Sharma is BJP’s Maha poll in-charge, 3 co in-charges named for UP

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The appointment of election co-in-charges for UP was announced with similar appointments for other states by party's general secretary and national head office in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday. "The appointments will take place with immediate effect," Singh said in his missive.

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced three election co-in-charges for Uttar Pradesh while former UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma (who is now a Rajya Sabha MP) was appointed election in-charge for Maharashtra.

Dinesh Sharma's appointment as election in-charge of a key state like Maharashtra showcased his relevance in BJP's scheme of things, a party leader said
Dinesh Sharma’s appointment as election in-charge of a key state like Maharashtra showcased his relevance in BJP’s scheme of things, a party leader said (HT FILE)

The election in-charges for UP include Bihar lawmaker Sanjeev Chaurasia, lawmaker from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri (who has been denied ticket this time) and Sanjay Bhatia, sitting MP from Karnal, Haryana. Earlier in January, the BJP had named Baijayant Jay Panda, the party’s national vice president as its UP election in-charge.

The appointment of election co-in-charges for UP was announced with similar appointments for other states by party’s general secretary and national head office in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday. “The appointments will take place with immediate effect,” Singh said in his missive.

Dinesh Sharma’s appointment as election in-charge of a key state like Maharashtra showcased his relevance in BJP’s scheme of things, a party leader said. Asked when these leaders would take charge , a BJP leader from Delhi said, “As the elections have already been announced these leaders will take charge as soon as possible.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Dinesh Sharma is BJP’s Maha poll in-charge, 3 co in-charges named for UP
