Cyber safety awareness: Basic edu dept, NGO launch poster campaign in KGBV schools in U.P.

The directorate of basic education along with Plan India, a non-profit body, have launched a collaborative poster campaign on cyber safety. Director general, basic education, Vijay Kiran Anand (right), and Plan India official SC Rai inaugurate posters at the basic education department office. (HT photo)

The posters of this campaign that would cover all 748 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) residential schools in Uttar Pradesh, were inaugurated at a meeting chaired by director general, basic education, Vijay Kiran Anand on Tuesday. This happened after more visual elements were introduced on Anand’s suggestion to make them more attractive for students.

Officials said the posters that warn against social media predators and distinguish between good touch and bad touch, with accompanying cartoons will be displayed in all KGBV schools from Tuesday.

Technical lead, Plan India, Sudhir Kumar Rai, said: “Our research showed that in states close to borders, like U.P., West Bengal, Bihar, children have fallen prey to cyber frauds and predators. Post pandemic, this trend has become magnified and this has been pointed out in our surveys with children as well as by district child protection units (DCPUs).”

“In this backdrop, we consulted U.P’s basic education department and organised this campaign as part of which we have handed over nearly 4000 posters across all KGBV schools in U.P.

We have shared the digital version with the district education authorities as well,” he said.

Rai said by month-end all KGBV schools across the state would have been covered. An interactive session will also be carried out with the students to make them aware of cyber threats and to educate them on how to conduct themselves safely on digital platforms.

