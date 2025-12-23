Discipline, hard work necessary; learn from past: Yogi to students

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasized the importance of discipline and hard work for success in life, saying that studies should be supplemented with creative activities. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the annual sports meet of Colvin Taluqdars’ College, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“Waking up on time, going to bed on time and maintaining a disciplined routine are the foundations of a healthy life. Avoid excessive use of social media and smartphones. Language and knowledge are developed by reading newspapers and good books, so develop a reading habit and visit the library to read mythological and historical works,” Adityanath advised students speaking at Darbar Day (Annual Sports Day) of Colvin Taluqdars’ College.

He underscored how the sports scenario in the country reached new heights in the last 11 years. “Khelo India, Fit India and MP Sports Competitions have promoted sports culture. Every village should have a playground and stadium. We must assimilate technology as there are opportunities in areas like AI, drones, robotics and awareness about them is essential. Additionally, one should stay updated on the advancements in the global scenario,” said the CM.

Adityanath said elements that divide society always exist, but educational institutions have the responsibility to unite society. He emphasised that one must draw inspiration from history and forbid from committing the same mistakes as in the past.

He said ideas like Vande Mataram awakened the spirit of freedom in the minds of people. “Even after the First War of Independence in 1857, slavery was considered permanent, but Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave the country a timeless work like Vande Mataram through his novel Anandamath. After Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore gave it voice in 1896, it became the mantra of the freedom movement,” said the CM.

Adityanath said the year 2025 is associated with many historic occasions for the country including - 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 350th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A march past by the houses, followed by the Pyramid Drill and the Ceremonial Muster were held on the occasion while several achievers were felicitated during the programme. Elesh Pratap Singh of Taxila House was awarded the Cock House Trophy, while Pranjal Tripathi (Taxila House) received the Best of Talent in Academics and Sports Award. Devraj Singh Patel of Nalanda House secured the Carrom Trophy, Ayushi Singh from Nalanda House won the award of best all-rounder girl and Sarthak Tripathi of Nalanda House was honoured with the Volleyball Trophy.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union minister of state for external affairs, was also present on the occasion.