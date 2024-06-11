 Disproportionate assets: Vigilance dept books former Gonda CMO - Hindustan Times
Disproportionate assets: Vigilance dept books former Gonda CMO

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 11, 2024 09:13 PM IST

Former Gonda CMO booked for disproportionate assets by UP vigilance dept. FIR lodged under PC Act based on inquiry revealing assets accumulated fraudulently.

The former Gonda chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Santosh Kumar Srivastava, has been booked in a case of disproportionate assets by the UP vigilance department, senior vigilance officials said here on Tuesday. They said an FIR was lodged under the appropriate sections of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at the Lucknow sector police station of the vigilance department on Monday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
Vigilance inspector Awadhesh Kumar Pandey had lodged the FIR against Dr Srivastava under sections 13(1)(b) and 13 (2) for a public servant fraudulently accumulating disproportionate assets. He said that the FIR was lodged based on an inquiry report that revealed that the former CMO assimilated disproportionate assets between August 22, 2017, and June 30, 2019.

He said the inquiry was ordered against the former CMO on June 8, 2022, and its report was submitted to the state government on February 23, 2024, and further proceedings against him were pending as the model code of conduct was in place since March 16, 2024. He said the state authorities allowed registering the FIR against the CMO soon after the Lok Sabha election got over.

The inspector further said that the former CMO earned 58,90,134 as per his known income but spent 70,13,001, around 11,22,867 more than his disclosed sources of income. He said further investigation is on and action will be initiated against the former CMO with its findings as evidence against him.

