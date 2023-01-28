District administration officials inspect Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar visited Ekana Stadium to review arrangements for the upcoming T-20 cricket match between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

The divisional commissioner visited the helipad, parking, stadium ground, dressing rooms along with the entire outer and inner premises. During the inspection, the divisional commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure that there was no trouble during the match, that uninterrupted power supply is provided, and that arrangements for parking and crowd management are maintained. She also directed the officials to organise mock drills before the match is held.

She directed the officials to complete the work on the road next to the Ekana Stadium and arrange for extra parking for the crowd expected to come to the stadium for the match. All arrangements like ambulances, medical camps were also inspected by the divisional commissioner.