District courts in 18 Uttar Pradesh districts get bomb threat emails

District courts in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh received bomb threat emails early Monday morning, two days after similar emails, triggering heightened security measures and intensive searches across court premises, said Uttar Pradesh Police said. Among the districts that received the threats were Lucknow, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Meerut, Amroha, and Varanasi, along with several others, police said. (PTI)

According to police, the emails warned of explosions inside district court complexes. Court authorities immediately alerted local police and administrative officials. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is conducting a probe into the threat emails sent to the districts.

Among the districts that received the threats were Lucknow, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Meerut, Amroha, and Varanasi, along with several others, police said. “Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and local police teams conducted thorough searches of the court premises in the morning before regular proceedings began,” added a senior police officer.

Entry and exit points were monitored, and litigants and lawyers underwent strict security screening.

Officials said similar threat emails had been received two days earlier as well. On Friday, four district courts in the state had also received comparable bomb threats via email, raising concerns about a possible coordinated attempt to spread panic and disrupt judicial functioning.

Cybercrime teams are tracing the IP addresses and email origins. No suspicious object has been recovered so far in any of the district courts, police said.

Senior police officers at the DGP headquarters said that they were monitoring the situation in all the districts and a cyber cell has been asked to assist the probe along with the district police units and ATS.