Div comm expresses ire over waste disposal in Lucknow

The divisional commissioner, Roshan Jacob, has again expressed displeasure over the transportation of solid waste in dilapidated vehicles of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) which move spilling waste on the road. Divisional commissioner, Lucknow, Roshan Jacob (HT File Photo)

In a strictly worded letter to municipal commissioner, Inderjeet Singh, Jacob has asked about the fund given to the LMC for the purchase of vehicles for better transportation of waste.

In her letter, Jacob has sought answers from Singh on three points. First, whether the equipment and vehicles have arrived in accordance with the purchase order issued. If not, what action has been taken against the supplier. If the equipment and vehicles have been procured, then whether they have been allotted to different zones for work or not.

Jacob has warned of serious action against the officials concerned if the officials give any wrong information about the issue.

According to the LMC, 60 small vehicles have been purchased. Right now, the registration and other formalities are being completed.

₹30 crore 34 lakh was given to the LMC from 15th Finance Commission and Smart City for the purchase of vehicles for garbage disposal in the city.